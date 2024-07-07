Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $2.13 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $223.77 million and approximately $30.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.46 or 0.05231832 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045451 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007898 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013650 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012273 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010345 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002000 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,223,241 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Qtum
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
