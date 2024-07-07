Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $884.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

