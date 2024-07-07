Raymond James Downgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

FFWM stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in First Foundation by 77.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

