RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.06% of RB Global worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 144.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400,942 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RB Global by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,970,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,791,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 701,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 318,582 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. 738,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

