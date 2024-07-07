Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.49) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Redrow to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 643 ($8.13) to GBX 688 ($8.70) in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

RDW opened at GBX 714 ($9.03) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 693 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 655.45. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 750 ($9.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.63, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

