Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.8% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.58. 3,437,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.19. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.