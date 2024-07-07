Request (REQ) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $97.54 million and $1.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,056.10 or 1.00003902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011858 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067561 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09829123 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,304,135.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.