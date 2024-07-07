Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 76.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,521,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 276,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,436,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.