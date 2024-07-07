Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 419,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

KMX stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. 2,293,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

