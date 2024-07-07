Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,762,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,034.23. The stock had a trading volume of 418,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $998.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $957.11. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $688.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,081.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

