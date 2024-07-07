Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,108,000 after buying an additional 474,539 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

