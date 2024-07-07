Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 606 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

