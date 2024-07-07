Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $81.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

