Roth Mkm Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $303.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $305.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $259.14 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

