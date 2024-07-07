RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

RTX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.37. 6,153,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,280,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

