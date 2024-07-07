Schear Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.1% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 31.6% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $496.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $496.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

