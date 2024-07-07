Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Raised by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 1,075,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

