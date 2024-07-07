Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Sealed Air stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

