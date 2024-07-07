Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stake Lessened by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,890,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 224,192 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $10,280,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $5,846,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

