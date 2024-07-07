Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0040 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $230.38 million and $3.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,375.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.52 or 0.00560758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00111471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00035272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00268959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00039215 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00062716 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,754,605,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,725,762,702 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.