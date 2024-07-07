Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 10th

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Silynxcom’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Silynxcom Stock Up 3.2 %
SYNX stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Silynxcom has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
About Silynxcom
