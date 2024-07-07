Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Plans Dividend of $6.05

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 6.0544 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s previous dividend of $1.85.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Trading Down 13.1 %
Shares of SHKLY opened at $112.40 on Friday. Sinotruk has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sinotruk (Hong Kong)
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.