Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

