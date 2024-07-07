Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.65 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises about 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,599. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

