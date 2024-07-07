Sippican Capital Advisors Has $257,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,578. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.35. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.81 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

