Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.26% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOFG. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at $306,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,351 shares of company stock worth $200,267 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MOFG traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $21.43. 43,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.