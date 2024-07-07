Sippican Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,980,000 after purchasing an additional 211,913 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. 3,342,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,060. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

