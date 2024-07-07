Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,845 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.65. 14,692,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,853,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

