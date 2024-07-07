Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 464 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,226,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,561,524. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

