Slam (SLAM) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Slam to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36% Slam Competitors -488.40% -75.93% -6.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Slam and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A $4.59 million 101.00 Slam Competitors $2.60 billion -$289.90 million 8.61

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Slam’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

87.3% of Slam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Slam and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam Competitors 126 279 451 17 2.41

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Slam’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Slam has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s peers have a beta of -14.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,580% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Slam beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

