SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

