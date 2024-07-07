SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,197. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.