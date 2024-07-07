SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 383,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,105,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 411,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,047. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

