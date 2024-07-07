Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.03. 6,882,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,132. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.