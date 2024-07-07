Spirit AeroSystems’ (SPR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $37.25 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.