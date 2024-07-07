Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.57.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 21,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Further Reading

