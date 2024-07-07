Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $187,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

