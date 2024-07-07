StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $313,163.21

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $106.21 million and $313,163.21 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,951.21 or 0.05328082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,988 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,987.28045693. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,095.1544007 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $420,208.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.