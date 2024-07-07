Stargate Finance (STG) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $44.42 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Stargate Finance Token Profile
Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stargate Finance
