Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10,138.55. Steel Partners has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $759.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

