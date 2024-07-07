STF Management LP Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

STF Management LP cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.9% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $690.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.