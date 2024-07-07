STF Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

STF Management LP cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up about 0.9% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in Micron Technology by 16.3% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 58,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,133,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $213,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,730 shares of company stock worth $31,921,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

MU traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,104,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,671,984. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

