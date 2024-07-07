StockNews.com Downgrades SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to Buy

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SKM opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

