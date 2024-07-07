StockNews.com Downgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.79.

TMUS stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The stock has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,210,160 shares of company stock worth $1,041,105,611 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

