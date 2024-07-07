StockNews.com Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Hold

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 175,716 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

