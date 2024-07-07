StoneX Group Inc. Buys 6,098 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 31.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 214.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 121,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,914 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $21.10. 2,683,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,385. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

