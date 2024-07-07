StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ET traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. 8,281,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.