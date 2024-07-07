StoneX Group Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,937,000 after buying an additional 190,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 153,144 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,470,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,832,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

XRX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 2,631,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,465. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

