StoneX Group Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8,424.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 74,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 74,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,361,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,358,593. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

