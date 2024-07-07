StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,018,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,254,004. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.